Don't miss Dinosaur World Live at the Colonial Theatre in Keene on Saturday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23-$43.
Get up close and personal with a dinosaur and experience the enchantment of the Dinosaur World during this interactive, all new, family-friendly show. Meet some impressive robotic and realistic creatures including a Triceratops, a Giraffatitan a Segnosaurus, and the scary but well-loved Tyrannosaurus Rex, just to name a few. Designed for children 3+ the show brings to life a child's imagination and teaches them about these mysterious creatures from the Jurrasic period.