Attend the Dover Art Walk on First Friday at 4 p.m. in downtown Dover.
You've heard of Christmas in July? The Dover Art Walk is bringing summer vibes to January. Start off the New Year by enjoying a staycation with your friends and family at our tropical themed Art Walk. Bust out your Hawaiian shirts, leis, or straw hats, and join us for some fun. Enjoy live music by Joel Glenn Wixson and Steve Carter at The Art Center, and Sarah Leonard at SEH Studios. Looks like a fine weekend for a winter walk, anyway!