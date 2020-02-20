Visit the Wolfeboro Inn this weekend to experience their Fire & Ice Festival on Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Tickets are $5.
If you have never strolled up to an ice bar to order a beer, you must experience it for yourself. Bring your friends, because you'll need the body warmth. Ice bars are carved by ice carvers on the gazebo lawn. There will be three ice bars, 2 bands each night, fire pits, and free s'mores fixings as well as performances by fire dancers Mikhol Mars and Brigid Sinclair. At a time when we might err on the side of hot chocolate and S'mores, warming your belly with a beer at the outdoor ice bar sounds like a fantastic idea!