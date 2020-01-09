Get the Led Out will perform on Saturday at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord at 8 p.m. Tickets are $28.50-$48.50.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) has captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage.No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants...a high energy Zeppelin concert with honest, heart-thumping intensity. Back by popular demand, Get the Led Out always creates a night you will never forget!