The Grateful Ball comes to Plymouth's Flying Monkey on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.
In 1998, Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio invited Tony Markellis to be the foundation of a new band he was forming as a creative outlet during Phish’s downtime. Theater tours with Trey in the Spring of 1999 and the Winter of 2001 led to amphitheater tours in the Summer of 2001 and Spring of 2002, the closing spot at the first annual Bonnaroo Festival and an arena tour in the Fall of 2002. This partnership also led to the co-writing of numerous songs, three of which were covered by Phish on their 2000 CD release Farmhouse. Phish’s recording of "First Tube" was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental. With the Trey Anastasio Band, Markellis has appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Late Show with David Letterman, Last Call with Carson Daly, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and Austin City Limits, as well as the syndicated radio show World Café.