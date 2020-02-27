It's the word! See a performance of the hit musical Grease at the Lebanon Music Hall this weekend. Showtimes are Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $13.50-$17.50.
Meet Rydell High’s senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox and pedal pushers. Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their Summer Nights as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as "Greased Lightnin’," "It’s Raining on Prom Night," and "Alone at the Drive-In Movie." Evoking the look and sound of the 1950s, this rollicking musical (with nods to the work of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley) became the soundtrack of a generation. An eight-year run on Broadway and two subsequent revivals, along with innumerable school and community productions, place Grease among the world’s most popular musicals. This production is presented by North Country Community Theatre Teens.