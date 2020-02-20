Hey Nineteen: Steely Dan Tribute

Hey Nineteen, a Steely Dan Tribute Band, will perform at the Rochester Opera House on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18-$22.
Hey Nineteen is a Steely Dan Tribute band, an eleven-piece groove machine which brings an enormous amount of performance energy and spot on Steely Dan music. Hey Nineteen will amaze you with their exacting solos (as originally recorded), vocals, harmonies, and musicality, all while keeping you moving with their high energy show. Hey Nineteen a Tribute to Steely Dan is comprised of top professional musicians, many of whom have performed with Grammy- winning, international artists. Hey Nineteen brings the big hits and the deep cuts, from "Do It Again" to "Your Gold Teeth II," from "Reelin’ in the Years" to "Doctor Wu," "Peg" and many more.