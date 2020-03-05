High Hopes Foundation Chocolate, Wine + Cheese Festival

The High Hopes Foundation will celebrate their Chocolate, Wine and Cheese Festival at the Radisson Hotel in Nashua on Friday at 7 p.m.
The High Hopes Foundation of NH will feature more than 60 wines and enjoy chocolate tastings, artisanal cheese and goods from local producers. Come taste and experience all flavors of international and domestic wines and the taste of everything that pairs well with wine - chocolate and cheese, for starters. There will also be gourmet pastas, caramel and hot fudge, mustards, spicy ketchups, jellies, dressings, infused maple syrups and many more items from local specialty producers.