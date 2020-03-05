It's never too early to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. The High Time Celtic Trio will perform at Brewster Academy's Anderson Hall in Wolfeboro on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to help you get started. Tickets are $25.
St, Patrick’s Day begins a week early in Wolfeboro with this spectacular young Celtic trio from Connemara. High Time features combinations of harp, guitar, flute, whistle, bodhran and voice to create a rich and exciting sound. Each of the three lifelong friends performs multiple instruments: Ciarán Bolger on guitar and vocals, Connall Flaherty on flute, whistles and vocals, and Séamus Flaherty on Celtic harp, whistle, bódhran drum, and vocals, plus Irish dance. Their music exemplifies the best of today’s Celtic music scene, crafting energetic modern arrangements of traditional folk melodies.