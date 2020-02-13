2020 Hilltop Circus: Circus in Neverland

The High Mowing School in Wilton is putting on their circus-version of Peter Pan and they're calling it Circus in Neverland. See this fantastic new show with the whole family on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are free!
High Mowing School middle-schoolers showcase their circus skills (such as juggling, acrobatics, and unicycling) as they tell their version of the classic story of "Peter Pan" in this year’s production of the Hilltop Circus. The seventh- and eighth-graders choose skills they want to learn and choreographed a corresponding act to make the magic of circus come alive. The 2020 Hilltop Circus is a FREE family-friendly event open to the community! Bring a donation to Wilton's Open Cupboard Food Pantry and get a free bag of popcorn. This one is fun for the whole family!