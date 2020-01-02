Take a peek at the Holiday Festival of Planes at the Aviation Museum in Londonderry. The event will take place on Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Admission is $5-$10.
The 'Festival of Planes,' a display of more than 3,000 vintage aviation toys and model aircraft, will delight families as they visit nostalgic pieces of the past (and present). The walk-through exhibit features aviation-themed toys, models, puzzles, and promotional items from throughout the 20th century, from the Wright Brothers to such sci-fi favorites as Star Trek, Star Wars, and more. Also on display will be vintage aircraft piloted by celebrities including Bugs Bunny, Mickey Mouse, Elmo, and Barbie. The exhibit, a combination of several collections as well as items from the Aviation Museum's own archives, will use toys and model aircraft to trace aviation history from the beginning of powered flight through to the present day.