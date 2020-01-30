Ice Bar: Back to the '80s

Celebrate the 10th and final Ice at the Bedford Village in on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Celebrating their 10th and final Ice Bar, the Bedford Village Inn is taking it back to the 80's. Break out the leg warmers, Member's Only jackets and neon, it’s time for a totally tubular tribute to the eighties. Enjoy 80's music from "Legends of Summer" featuring Kim Cherry from NBC's The Voice, Martini Bars with specialty cocktails, a Whiskey Bar and a Beer and Wine Bar, and lots of ice. We invite you to warm up in our Great Hall and enjoy an assortment of snacks and desserts available for purchase with tokens. Enjoy a night out like no other in New England.