DOVER — Douglas Webster says that ice skating feels like flying.
The executive artistic director for Ice Dance International in Kittery, Maine, explains in a recent interview with NHWeekend how a winter pastime became his life’s work.
“For me, it was about the feeling of flight and flow that skating provides — that sense of glide and the joy that it brought me as a kid. I really responded to this incredible feeling that skating allows for oneself, and that actually has sustained itself my entire life.”
Webster and his 10-person company have been using Dover Ice Arena to rehearse for “In Flight: Live,” which glides into Plymouth State University this Sunday and then Dover on Friday, March 6.
The sense of flight is a major part of his choreography. Audiences will be able to see new works by Webster on their multi-state tour, which also takes the company to Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont, Idaho, Utah and Colorado in the next few months.
Ian Lorello of Baltimore and his wife, Laura Seal, are both company members for “In Flight: Live.” Lorello, a former competitive ice dancer, said audience members can catch some of the pieces that were part of “In Flight: The Art of Ice Dance International” on PBS.
Lorello said company members are like family. They are practice at least six hours a day during the week and have half days on Saturdays.
“It is grueling. It is exhausting. But it is a very rewarding experience,” Lorello said. “It’s rewarding in a way that you don’t get in very many other parts of life.”