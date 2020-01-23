The Imagination Movers are dropping in at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry for an unforgettable matinee performance on Saturday at 11 a.m. Tickets are $22.
The Imagination Movers story is the ultimate example of the power of imagination. In 2003, four New Orleans friends – Rich Collins, Scott Durbin, Dave Poche and Scott "Smitty" Smith – had an idea. They thought kids wanted and deserved music that spoke to them, not down to them. So, they started gathering after their kids’ bedtimes to write songs and brainstorm ideas about a children’s television show. Two years later, they had become the latest sensation of their musical city, attracting parents and children alike with an eclectic pop sensibility and lyrical turns about healthy snacks and playing catch and conquering childhood fears of bedtime. The Movers are known as a high-energy, interactive live music act. Over the last decade, they have entertained more than a million fans in North America, Europe, and Asia.