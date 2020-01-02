Ever wondered how ice fishing works? A program at the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness will offer an Intro to Ice Fishing on Saturday, 7 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Admission is $15-$18.
Beneath the snow and ice is a wondrous world of peril: oxygen starts to deplete, food is scarce, and water temperature is barely above 37 degrees Fahrenheit. Join us in search of fish that remain active under these conditions. Try to entice fish to the end of your line using lures and jigging techniques that mimic their natural food. Learn about fish adaptations by observing fish colors, fins, and mouthparts. Whether you fish for food, as a social gathering, or to be out in the elements, ice fishing is a great activity to foster your love for nature. All fishing instruction and equipment are provided at no extra cost. Registration is necessary for this one as space is limited. Call 603-968-7194 x7.