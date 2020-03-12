Jason Lyle Black, the "Backwards Piano Man," will take the stage at the Lebanon Opera House on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$25.
Jason Lyle Black, also known as "The Backwards Piano Man," is an accomplished musician, composer, and comedic entertainer. His amazing technique was introduced to a national audience thanks to an appearance on the Ellen show. Black’s family-friendly shows are packed with Broadway hits, Disney movie themes, classical masterworks, zippy one-liners, and lots of audience participation. From the rollicking "Songs Not to Play at Funerals" to the all-request "Song on the Spot" routine to a jaw-dropping salute to Phantom of the Opera, Black delights listeners of all ages. Don't miss this one!