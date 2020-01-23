Jeff Dunham and his troupe of puppets will take on the stage at the SNHU Arena in Manchester on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $53.50.
For more than twelve years, Jeff Dunham and his delightfully irreverent cohorts, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, have filled arenas across the U.S. and the world with their multiple blockbuster tours. Now, they are setting out on their brand-new international tour, "Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?" hitting a total of sixty-three cities, crisscrossing North America and Canada. In addition to his usual cast of irreverent accomplices, “SERIOUSLY!?” includes the newest member of the troupe, “Larry.” As the President’s personal advisor, he gives his hilarious take on what it’s like to work at the White House.