Jimmy Dunn's Comedy All-Stars

Jimmy Dunn is coming to the Palace Theatre in Manchester and he's bringing some friends. See them on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.
Jimmy Dunn is an actor and comedian who is most recognized from the CBS sitcom, The McCarthys, where he co-starred as Sean McCarthy. He got his start in the comedy world performing stand-up at a bar in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where he was paid in beer and fried clams. Since then, Jimmy has gone one to perform on some of the comedy world's biggest stages, including Montreal’s Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, The Late Show with David Letterman, CONAN, and Comics Come Home with Denis Leary. Dunn will be joined on stage by Ken Rogerson, Dan Boulger, Karen Morgan and Drew Dunn.