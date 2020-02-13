Are the winter blues getting you down? Turn things up with Johnny A and Popa Chubby at the Flying Monkey in Plymouth on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29-$65.
Never content with complacency, and always up for a challenge, Johnny again takes an adventurous musical left turn to present his distinct, instrumental guitar approach for the very first time in a completely "solo" intimate atmosphere. With strong emphasis on melody and arrangements from the British songbook of the 60s, he will be bringing his fluid guitar style to select venues all across the United States for 2018. The evening promises to be a very special "living room experience" with some of Johnny's favorite songs and stories all of which have molded him into the musician and person he is today. Don't miss this rare and unique opportunity to see Grammy Nominated, Boston Music Hall of Fame Inductee and one of America's finest instrumental guitarists, Johnny A., up close and personal. Popa Chubby has been hard rocking the blues in his fierce and soulful way for more than 25 years. Over the course of a career that dates back to 1994, he has been a force to be reckoned with on the guitar, and his tempestuous, soulful playing has never been more powerful. An imposing figure with a shaven head, tattooed arms, a goatee and a performance style he describes as "the Stooges meets Buddy Guy, Motörhead meets Muddy Waters, and Jimi Hendrix meets Robert Johnson," Popa Chubby is an endearing character who is one of the genre’s most popular figures. These two should help you break out of your winter blues, using the blues to light up the stage.