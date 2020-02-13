Comedian Juston McKinney will perform at the Theater in the Wood in Intervale on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20-$30.
You probably all know by now that Juston McKinney, one of America's hottest comics, is from the border of New Hampshire and Maine. We also know he's funnier the a moose in a swimming pool. So get your Valentine and head north, patrons of comedy! Mckinney has performed multiple times on The Tonight Show, his own Comedy Central specials and is consistently selling out theaters. There is no doubt that he’s at the top of his game. His new one-hour special, "Parentally Challenged" is now available on Amazon Prime.