Juston McKinney celebrates another year-end with Juston McKinney's Last Laugh 2019 at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $26.
End the year with laughter as the Seacoast’s own Juston McKinney performs three shows at The Music Hall. Juston has an Amazon Prime Video special Parentally Challenged, and he’s filmed a Showtime special with Rob Gronkowski. He has been a guest on The Tonight Show and performed in two Comedy Central specials, including his own one-hour show. He was recently named Best (Comedian) of NH by New Hampshire Magazine. Have the last laugh of 2019 with Juston as he dishes on New England life and looks back at the year that was.