KISS: End of the Road Tour

The rock band Kiss celebrates its 'End of the Road Tour' with a stop at the SNHU Arena in Manchester on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $74-$1,000.
Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, the legendary band known as KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock 'n' roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans. David Lee Roth open with an exciting stage show featuring a twin guitar big rock sound and a set list of classic hits.