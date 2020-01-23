Rock out to Korn and Breaking Benjamin at the SNHU Arena in Manchester on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39-$99.
Are you ready to rock? Grammy award-winning heavyweights Korn and multi-platinum hard rockers Breaking Benjamin announced their epic tour set for 2020. Fans will have the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night across North America in the new year. Special guests BONES UK will also join the tour on all dates. Produced by Live Nation, the expansive 24-city outing kicked off on January 23rd in Allentown, PA with stops in Manchester, Montreal, Columbus, St. Paul, Portland and more, before wrapping March 1st in Fresno, CA.