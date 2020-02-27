Larry & Raven, a pair of illusionists you will not soon forget, will perform at the Dana Center at St. Anselm College in Manchester. Tickets are $40.
With a skillful blend of illusion and telepathy, this husband and wife team brings mind boggling wonder and mystifying insight to audiences of all ages. Experts in psychic stunts, they perform acts of interactive mind reading, mesmerizing predictions and psychokinesis. But mom, what's psychokinesis? Better google it! Then grab some tickets and head to the show. Larry and Raven are considered outstanding in their field, and their impact is powerful and highly entertaining.