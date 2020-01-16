Bon Jovi fans won't want to miss a performance by Living on a Bad Name at the Rex Theatre in Manchester on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29-$39.
The impersonation is peerless, the energy, tones, sounds, musicianship and chemistry in this band has to be seen and heard to be believed. This Boston-based tribute band has performed concerts in 12 countries and 23 states. It’s the only band in the world selected to replace the real Bon Jovi in concert. Band members include past or present members of Whitesnake, Stryper, Steelheart, and XYZ. Come out and hear your favorite tunes, including, "You Give Love a Bad Name," "Living on a Prayer" and "Wanted Dead or Alive," to name just a few.