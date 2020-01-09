Lotus Land, an American RUSH Tribute band will perform at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35.
With an unparalleled performance, The American RUSH Tribute band Lotus Land brings the force of live Rush to life on stage. Enjoyed by die-hard Rush fans, musicians, and casual music listeners alike, the Lotus Land experience has been heralded as the ultimate celebration of RUSH's musical craftsmanship and spirited performances. With the true set up and sound of the Canadian power trio, Lotus Land delivers the thrill that people expect when they see RUSH in concert. Their performances have wowed sold-out houses in premiere concert venues and their fan base continues to grow nationally and internationally.