Violinist Máiréad Nesbitt will bring her energetic solo show to the Dana Center in Manchester on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40.
Nesbitt is an Irish musician, most notably with the fiddle and violin, who is best known for performing Celtic music with Celtic Woman. Called a "demon of a fiddle player" by the New York Times, this petite powerhouse is a Grammy and Emmy-nominated artist and composer. Disciplined and eclectic, her versatile instrumental talents are influenced by Celtic, classical and rock genres. Máiréad performs—often barefoot—tunes ranging from reels and jigs to ballads and pop songs.