It's the opening weekend of Mamma Mia at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. Showtimes are Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday at noon and 5 p.m. Tickets are $25-$46.
Over 60 million people all around the world have had the time of their life with Mamma Mia! On the eve of her wedding, Sophie sets out to discover the identity of her father, bringing three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs such as "Dancing Queen," "Take A Chance On Me," and, of course, "Mamma Mia!" propel this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship with explosive dancing and non-stop laughter. Step out of the winter doldrums with this this ultimate feel-good show!