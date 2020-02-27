Blues musicians Marcia Ball and Sonny Landreth will share the stage at Tupelo Music Hall on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$40.
Marcia Ball has a long and storied career. Ball, the 2018 Texas State Musician Of The Year, has won worldwide fame and countless fans for her ability to ignite a full-scale roadhouse rhythm and blues party every time she takes the stage. Her rollicking Texas boogies, swampy New Orleans ballads and groove-laden Gulf Coast blues have made her a one-of-a-kind favorite with music lovers all over the world. With each new release, her reputation as a profoundly soulful singer, a boundlessly talented pianist and a courageous, inventive songwriter continues to grow. Her love of the road has led to years of soul-satisfying performances at festivals, concert halls and clubs. The Louisiana slide guitar icon Sonny Landreth released his new studio album "Blacktop Run" on February 21st via Provogue/Mascot Label Group. "Blacktop Run" follows his previous Grammy nominated album, 2017's "Recorded Live In Lafayette" and his back-to-back Blues Music Awards for Best Guitarist and Best Blues Album for 2015's "Bound by the Blues."