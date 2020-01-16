The Martha Graham Dance Company will take the stage at The Moore Theatre at Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hanover on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.
Martha Graham Dance Company with members of Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra will perform The EVE Project and "Appalachian Spring" this weekend. Founded 93 years ago by one of the greatest female art pioneers, the Martha Graham Dance Company stays true to that tradition with its EVE project, commissioning work by today's distinctive women choreographers in honor of the 2020 centennial of the 19th Amendment. At the Hop, MGDC will perform an EVE commission by Pam Tanowitz underscored by Pulitzer-winning composer Caroline Shaw, alongside the 2007 Lamentation Variations, in which today's dancemakers riff on Graham's 1930 solo Lamentation, and Graham's iconic Appalachian Spring. The music for the evening is provided by an ensemble including members of the Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra under the direction of DSO conductor Filippo Ciabatti.