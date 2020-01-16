Monday: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

It's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday and the Children's Museum in Dover is celebrating from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The program is free with admission
Normally the Children’s Museum of NH is closed on Mondays, but we will be open today to celebrate MLK Day by sharing activities that emphasize peace. Help us with a collaborative project – making a peace dove. Create your own peace sign, and explore your own dreams! We will also be reading some of our favorite MLK stories, as well as stories about peace, throughout the day. This program is free with museum admission.