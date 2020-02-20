The Mt. Washington Valley Chocolate Festival will be held this weekend at the Mt. Washington Valley Ski Touring & Snowshoe Foundation in Intervale on Sunday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of event.
Now in its 31st year, the Mt. Washington Valley Chocolate Festival, also known as the "Sweetest Day on the Trails" takes chocolate-lovers outdoors, helping them burn some of those calories while they collect their favorite sweets. With a purchase of a Festival ticket, participants will enjoy dozens of chocolate treats prepared by area businesses and bakers, along with a tasting of Tuckerman's beer, brewed locally in Conway, all included for free. Two trailside stops also offered chocolate martinis for sale. People visit the area from all over to cross country ski, snowshoe or drive from inn to inn along a 45km network where they find not only delicious chocolate treats but warm hospitality and some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. If chocolate bacon, chocolate fountains, chocolate dipped strawberries, brownies, sundaes, cookies and all other things chocolate make your mouth water, this one is for you!