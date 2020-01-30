Nashua Theatre Guild: Winter One Acts

The Nashua Theatre Guild presents Winter One Acts, four one-act shows perfect for the dark of winter, at the Janice B. Streeter Theatre in Nashua. Showtimes are Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $15-$18.
The evening begins with A Matter of Husbands by Ferenc Molnar. Directed by Pelham's Liz Fontanella, this is a tale of the travails of marital infidelity set in 19th century Paris with a surprising twist and features Kaitlyn Smith of Nashua and Katie Schares of Pelham. In Mirrors by John O'Brien directed by Brendan MacKay, all may not be as it at first seems. What seems to be a very ordinary man on an ordinary evening in his ordinary home with his ordinary family, suddenly isn't so ordinary when the psychiatrist arrives and questions the boundary between what is real and unreal. MacKay also directs Paul Elliot's Mind Games. This is another exploration of the dark recesses of the human mind. The protagonist, Klye believes that he is the creator of everything that he sees, including his doctor. If this is so, then what happens when Kyle leaves the doctor's office? The evening is rounded out by One Night Only. This one man show features Nashua's Colin Malette as a prisoner on death row who spends his final moments reviewing his career as a killer in an interview with himself.