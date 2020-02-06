The 2nd Annual Crackle & Hops Winter Festival will be held at Smuttynose in Hampton on Saturday from 3-8 p.m. Admission is $10-$15.
Celebrate the winter season with Smuttynose Brewing at their 2nd Annual Crackle & Hops Winter Festival this weekend. This celebration will benefit the Hampton Fire Fighters Charitable organization. The Town of Hampton will be delivering all the Christmas trees in town to the brewery for the largest bonfire Hampton has ever seen. The festival will feature new release beers (as well as your favorites), all-ages sledding (weather permitting), the Smuttynose Food Truck, S’mores, more than 20 fire pits, corn-hole, snowman making, Hampton’s biggest bonfire, and so much more.