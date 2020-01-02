The New England Reptile Expo is a delight for all ages who like unusual pets! Held at the Doubletree Hotel in Manchester, the expo takes place on Sunday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tickets are $5-$10.
Come see thousands of live pet reptiles on display and for sale as pets. More than 70 reptile breeders will be displaying, and vendors will also be selling cages, terrarium supplies, and many other reptile-related items. If you like reptiles, or are looking for a scaly new pet, this is the event for you. This is the largest reptile expo in New England!