Celebrate at the New Hampshire Theatre Awards at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $38.50-$50.
Celebrating 18 years of showcasing community and professional theatre companies from all over New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Theatre Awards night dazzles and delights as the winners are named and highlights from the years’ most rousing performances are presented by the original cast members and a talented ensemble of actors. If you are a theatre lover, come and enjoy the stage and this celebration of all that happens onstage, theatrically, in the Granite State each year.