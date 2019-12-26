New Year's Eve: First Night® Portsmouth

First Night® Portsmouth is New Hampshire's largest family-friendly New Year's Eve extravaganza. You must purchase a button, which will get you in to all First Night® Portsmouth activities. The fun will take you from 4 p.m. to midnight.
First Night® Portsmouth celebrates the new year with fireworks, ice sculptures, games, musical performances, performances with a magician, a sword swallower, puppets, and children's music, a street dance and a countdown to midnight. Be sure to check out the ice sculpture at North Church, too! New Years Eve in Portsmouth is a fun time for the whole family to enjoy one of Portsmouth’s most treasured holiday celebrations.