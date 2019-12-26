New Year's Eve: New Year's Eve Family Celebration

The New Year's Eve Celebration at Pat's Peak in Henniker is a great way to enjoy a family-friendly New Year's Eve under the stars. The event begins at 6 p.m. and runs through midnight, but the slopes are only open until 10 p.m. Tickets are $40-$95.
This New Year’s Eve Celebration will feature skiing, snowboarding, snowtubing, 2-hour comedy show, Monte Carlo for raffles prizes, dancing to a live band, tasting stations, party favors, champagne toast and a midnight fireworks display. Guests are invited to enjoy a range of entertainment that’s suitable for families. A "Party & Skiing" ticket allows access to every activity. You can also choose to be a part of only the party, the skiing or the tubing, with a special ticket. Fireworks will welcome the New Year at midnight.