NH malls and Disney team up for 'Zombie 2' events

In the Disney Channel’s “Zombies” sequel, the romance budding between high school students Zed (Milo Manheim), a vampire, and Addison, (Meg Donnelly), who is human, gets complicated when mysterious werewolves come to town.

With the Disney Channel’s recent unveiling of “Zombies 2,” the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem and The Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester will host a kid-oriented event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The “Zombies” movie sequel, which premiered this past Valentine’s Day, is a music- and dance-filled story that picks up as cheerleader Addison and zombie football player Zed are readying for Seabrook High’s Prawn, the school’s super-sized prom. But the arrival of a new group of outsiders — werewolves —threatens to shake up Seabrook’s newfound peace and causes a rift in Zed and Addison’s budding romance.

The malls will host family programs including a craft activity.

There also will be a photo opportunity and giveaways.

This is a collaboration between Simon, who operates the malls, and Disney, though )) there won’t be live character appearances on site.