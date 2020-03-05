The NH Outdoor Expo will be held on Friday, 1-8 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sun., 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Hampshire Dome in Milford. Tickets are $12 for adults, free for children 12 and under.
The NH Outdoor Expo offers something for all ages. You’ll sit in on seminars and watch demonstrations by celebrities and industry professionals. Visit with exhibitors from all over New England. Try your hand at catching trout. Check out the latest fishing boats and give it your best shot at the archery range. Come experience the latest innovations in freshwater and saltwater fishing, hunting, camping, kayaking and boating.