2020 NH State Spelling Bee

The public is invited to attend the New Hampshire State Spelling Bee at the Silver Center for the Arts at Plymouth State University in Plymouth on Saturday at 1 p.m. Admission is free.
The New Hampshire Union Leader is pleased to present the preliminary competition for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Nearly 200 of the state's top spellers will compete in the 2020 Union Leader State Spelling Bee. The student to emerge as the top speller will represent the Granite State at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May in Washington, D.C. Come and encourage these kids to take their spelling to the next level!