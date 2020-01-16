Break out the popcorn and head to the Village Players Theater in Wolfeboro to see a film! It's an oldie but goodie, "On the Town" with Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.
The Village Players presents it's January movie, "On The Town," starring Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra. This film was released in 1949 and is filled with song, dance, and fun. Two sailors are on leave in New York City and that were the girls enters bringing the movie alive. Songs include "New York, New York" and "You Can Count on Me." Music by Leonard Bernstein and Roger Edens.