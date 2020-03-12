Take your family to the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hanocock for their classic "Owl Moon" Owl Prowl on Friday at 7 p.m. This program is free.
Join naturalist Susie Spikol for this classic Harris Center family program. We’ll start indoors, where we’ll discover the fascinating adaptations that help these nocturnal birds of prey survive. Then we’ll walk quietly outside in hopes of calling in a barred owl or two. Come hoot it up on this full moon adventure for families and children of all ages. For more information, call Susie at 603-525-3394.