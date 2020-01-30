The 2020 Penguin Plunge will take place at Hampton Beach on Sunday at noon. A High School Plunge will also take place on Saturday at noon. Spectators may watch for free.
The largest annual fundraiser for Special Olympics of New Hampshire, the Penguin Plunge draws crowds - not just to jump in the icy Atlantic Ocean, but their guests and other spectators who come to watch all the craziness unfold. Plungers, pampered penguins and their guests will relax at the Casino Ballroom before the Plunge. At 11:30 a.m., the Costume Parade will take place in the Casino Ballroom. Each plunger is assigned to a 'wave' to limit the number of plungers jumping in at the same time. Each wave will be called one at a time. When a wave is called, those Plungers move from the casino ballroom to the staging area on the beach where the countdown begins. You should bring only items that you will take with you into the water into the staging area. When the timer hits zero, the wave runs down the beach and Plunges into the Atlantic Ocean! All festivities, including the awards ceremony, will wrap up before the big game, so come on down and watch this year's group of fundraisers splash into the freezing water for a good cause!