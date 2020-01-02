Phoenix Mill House by Candlelight

Ring in the new year and celebrate First Friday at the Phoenix Mill House in Peterborough on Friday from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Donations appreciated.
The Prescott Family invites you to ring in the New Year and celebrate First Friday at the Phoenix Mill House! Guests will enjoy warm cider and a shadow puppet play presented by the Prescott children. See how people lived and kept their homes aglow during the dark days of winter’s past. Samuel and Nancy Prescott lived in the Phoenix Mill House when Samuel was an overseer at the Phoenix Mill in the 1830s. The Phoenix Mill was a large textile mill that once stood at the corner of Grove and Main Streets in Peterborough. The house is located directly behind the Monadnock Center’s main building at 19 Grove Street.