Don't miss the Piano Men at the Palace Theatre in Manchester this weekend. Showtimes are Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 12 p.m. Tickets are $25-$46.
As the timeless music of Billy Joel, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Freddie Mercury, Barry Manilow, Phil Collins, and many more come together again, Piano Men will introduce piano greats to the Palace Theatre stage and have you dancing in the aisles. Featuring a live band, top vocalists, and dancers straight from across the country, the tributes to these bands are nothing short of stellar. An original musical production by Artistic Director Carl Rajotte, this ageless music is brought to life on stage right before your eyes, which is something you won’t want to miss!