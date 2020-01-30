Pihcintu Mulicultural Chorus

The Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus will perform at the Mariposa Museum in Peterborough on Saturday at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15.
Welcoming immigrant children from around the globe, the Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus helps restart young lives. War-torn villages, bloodshed, refugee camps, famine, and political turmoil were devastating realities for many of these young singers before being embraced by the warmth, companionship and harmony that Pihcintu provides.
This unique chorus of young women from Cambodia, China, Congo, El Salvador, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda, Viet Nam, British West Indies, and Zambia, along with children whose families have been here for generations, have formed a powerful and permanent bond. Through the healing power of music, these vulnerable yet brave young women have learned to trust, hope and laugh again. The singers and their music are trans-formative. Being in their presence is a life-enhancing experience and they touch the hearts of all who hear them!