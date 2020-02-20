Pilobolus: Come to Your Senses

See a performance by the Pilobolus Dance Theatre when they perform "Come to Your Senses" at the Colonial Theatre in Keene on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$49.
Come to your senses combines dance, video, and theater to create a journey through diverse worlds, each with its own atmosphere, characters and emotional tones. The show explores our relationship to our senses with fun, tenderness, and humor. Audiences are immersed in new and vintage works spanning two dozen years of Pilobolus collaborations in dance, video and music. Come to your senses begins with a zany fairy tale exploring the evolution of the eye. It explores the beauty and strength of human connection, while unraveling the mystery in a myth of the origin of life, ending with a playful celebration of our human orientation in the biosphere. Pilobolus has taken five dance pieces and three videos to create an evening that is inspired by their creative collaborations with Radiolab, MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab, and a brand-new piece made with collaborator Thao Nguyen, host of the podcast Song Exploder. Come To Your Senses engages the audience in childlike wonder with pieces that span several decades of Pilobolus’s 47 year old repertory – include new works and videos that immerse the audience in mysterious, beautiful, humorous and zany worlds created through the physical inventiveness the company is known for. Come see, feel and hear Pilobolus’s reflection on our connection to each other and the world around us.