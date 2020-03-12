Pink Talking Fish will take the stage at the Flying Monkey in Plymouth on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $26-$56.
Pink Talking Fish is a Hybrid Tribute Fusion Act that takes the music from three of the world's most beloved bands and creates a special treat for fans of the music. Pink Floyd, the Talking Heads and Phish are all represented in this show. Discovering connections is part of the fun: Pink Floyd's "On The Run" seamlessly fitting in the middle of the composition of Phish's "You Enjoy Myself." Perfectly placing Phish's "Sand" into the groove of The Talking Heads' "Slippery People." Segued collections from all three acts such as Run Like Hell into "Making Flippy Floppy" to "Piper" into "Run
Like Hell" or "Mike's Song" into "Have A Cigar" to "Once In A Lifetime" into "Weekapaug Groove." These ideas are the spirit behind Pink Talking Fish. If that isn't a cool concept, we don't know what is.