Presented by Theatre Kapow, this new adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice will be performed this weekend at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord. Tickets are $23-$28.
Jane Austen's romantic classic novel "Pride and Prejudice" is given a hilarious twist in this new adaptation from acclaimed writer and actress Kate Hamill with a performance by Theatre Kapow. The outspoken and independent Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?